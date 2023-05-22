IPL 2023

Glorious Green delivers to put Mumbai into playoffs

The IPL's most successful franchise's three-million dollar man saved his best for the biggest moment, scoring a rousing ton to seal a top-four spot

AAP

22 May 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo