IPL wrap: Green dominates again as Mumbai fall to Punjab

Star IPL recruit Cameron Green has fired with the bat again but got foiled by Punjab's Aussie impact sub Nathan Ellis in Mumbai Indians' home defeat

AAP

23 April 2023, 07:53 AM AEST

