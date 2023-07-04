Sri Lanka v New Zealand ODis - Women

Superstar Athapaththu leads Sri Lanka to historic series win

Sri Lanka have broken a 15-year drought to claim their first ever one-day series victory over New Zealand

Laura Jolly

4 July 2023, 01:45 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo