IPL wrap: Rohit makes history as Chennai crush Mumbai

India great Rohit Sharma's batting woes continued, out for a duck as Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Sharma's 16th duck, the most in IPL history, contributed to Mumbai posting only 139-8. Chennai, on a three-game losing streak, reached the target at 4-140 in the 18th over.

Rohit, who had dropped to No.3 in the order in a bid to find some form, failed to reach double digits for a fourth straight match. He chipped to backward point for a third-ball duck and Mumbai slid to 14-3 in the third over.

Openers Ishan Kishan and Australian Cameron Green also fell cheaply.

Rohit congratulates MS Dhoni after Chennai's victory // Getty

Nehal Wadhera rescued Mumbai with his maiden IPL half-century off 46 balls hitting eight fours and a six in his 64. He shared key partnerships of 55 with Suryakumar Yadav and 54 with Tristan Stubbs.

But the Chennai bowlers finished on top, etching out three more wickets in the space of seven deliveries. Matheesha Pathirana took 3-15 at the death and Deepak Chahar 2-18.

Devon Conway led Chennai's chase with 44 off 42, with support from Ruturaj Gaikwad (30), and Ajinkya Rahane (21). Shivam Dube completed the win with three sixes in an unbeaten 26 off 18 balls, Chennai's first win against Mumbai at home since 2010.

In the second game, Phil Salt lashed 87 runs off 45 balls for Delhi Capitals to stun Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets.

Bangalore rode Virat Kohli's 50th IPL half-century to 4-181, but Salt drove Delhi with eight boundaries and six sixes to 3-187 in 17 overs.

The win has moved the Capitals off the bottom of the standings to mathematically keep them in contention for the playoffs.

Mitch Marsh celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell // Getty

Kohli's 55 off 46 for Bangalore at home helped him cross 7,000 runs in the tournament.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis (45) put on 82 for the opening wicket but Bangalore lost its way, notably when Glenn Maxwell was out for a duck to Australian compatriot Mitchell Marsh.

Mahipal Lomror's maiden IPL half-century raised Bangalore's hopes. He took command of the innings after Kohli and scored 54 not out off 29 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

But Delhi capitalized on the dew and Salt batted imperiously. Salt reached 50 off 28 balls, and notched his highest IPL score in a romp.

Rilee Roussow added an unbeaten 35 and Marsh 26, and Delhi eased to its fourth win in five matches.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale