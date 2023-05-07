IPL 2023

IPL wrap: Rohit makes history as Chennai crush Mumbai

India great Rohit Sharma has earned a dubious batting record as Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League

AP

7 May 2023, 08:28 AM AEST

