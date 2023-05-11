Marsh's horror run out piles on pain for struggling Delhi

Mitch Marsh has put in another superb Indian Premier League bowling performance but his night was soured by a horror run out as his Delhi Capitals sunk to their seventh loss of the season.

Delhi skipper David Warner was out for a duck – his second in his last four innings – as a disciplined bowling performance stymied the Capitals pursuit of Chennai Super Kings modest 8-167 at Chepauk Stadium.

Warner was the first to fall second ball as Delhi's chase got off to the worst possible start, spooning a simple catch to Ajinkya Rahane at cover off Deepak Chahar (2-28).

Englishman Phil Salt was Chahar's second victim and when Marsh (5) was left stranded mid-pitch by following a mix-up with Manish Pandey, the visitors had slumped to 3-25 in the fourth over.

Pandey (27 off 29) and South African Rilee Rossouw (35 off 37) restored some respectability to the scoreboard with a 59-run fourth wicket partnership, but with both batters scoring at less than a run-a-ball, Delhi were always behind the eight ball.

Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana (3-37) – nicknamed "Baby Malinga" for his uncannily similar action to the great Lasith Malinga – then removed any hope of a Capitals fightback with the wicket of the in-form Axar Patel for 21 (12).

Pathirana's third from the penultimate ball of the match completed a superb team bowling performance by the Super Kings, restricting Delhi to 8-140 from their 20 overs to win by 27 runs.

It continues a tough season for Warner's Capitals who remain anchored to the bottom of the IPL table on eight points with only three games remaining, with time running out to bridge the three-point gap to secure a playoffs berth.

"Losing three wickets (at the start lost it for us)," Warner said. "I think it's the sixth or seventh time we have lost a wicket in the first over.

"We know our opening combination is crucial … losing three wickets with a run out, it was us throwing our wickets away.

"That was a very gettable total. We just had to start well and have one or two batters build a partnership.

MS Dhoni and David Warner shake hands after Chennai's seventh win in 12 matches // Getty

"Through the middle there was four over where we weren't able to rotate strike.

"You can be conservative as you want, but when you hit a wide half-tracker to cover ... it was there to be hit. If good balls are getting you out, then that's OK … if we had our time again, we'd probably try and execute a bit better with some of those half-trackers."

Chennai, meanwhile, have moved to second with seven wins from their 12 matches, one point behind leaders Gujarat Titans who have a game in hand.

Their victory over Delhi was orchestrated by champion MS Dhoni and superstar allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who lifted the hosts from a faltering 6-126 in the 17th over to a competitive total.

The pair put on 38 in 18 balls as Dhoni whacked Khaleel Ahmed for two sixes in his 20 from nine balls, while Jadeja cleared the rope once in his 16-ball 21.

Marsh (3-18) removed both batters in the final over of the Super Kings innings, after earlier picking up top scorer Shivam Dube for 25, but Chennai carried the momentum into their bowling innings.

The West Australian is enjoying his best season with the ball in seven IPL campaigns with his 12 wickets at 12.42, including nine in the past three matches, making him Delhi's top wicket-taker for the tournament.

Main image credit: BCCI-Sportzpics

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale