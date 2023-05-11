IPL 2023

Marsh's horror run out piles on pain for struggling Delhi

Mitchell Marsh had another fine performance with the ball but he and David Warner (0) couldn't impact with the bat in Delhi's loss to Chennai

Jack Paynter

11 May 2023, 08:47 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo