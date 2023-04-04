IPL 2023

Super Kings hold off Super Giants in high-scoring affair

Chennai Super Kings have pulled off a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants after notching this season's highest IPL score of 7-217

AP

4 April 2023, 07:24 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo