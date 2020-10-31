Indian Premier League 2020

Smith all smiles, Gayle shatters six-hitting milestone

Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals keep their IPL playoff hopes alive after Chris Gayle hammers his 1000th T20 six

AAP

31 October 2020, 07:31 AM AEST

