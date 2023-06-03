Lynn lets loose with match-winning ton for Northants

Chris Lynn has found form in spectacular fashion in England's T20 Blast competition, hitting an unbeaten 110 from 68 balls to get Northamptonshire home against winless Leicestershire.

Lynn, who scored a century against the same opponent last year, had entered the match with 66 runs in his first four innings of the tournament, but soon bettered that tally en route to the fifth T20 century of his career. Among Australians, only David Warner (8), Aaron Finch (8) and Shane Watson (6) have scored more.

Chasing 165 to win, Lynn moved to 34 from 33 balls before hitting his first six from the final ball of the ninth over. The big-hitting right-hander then took 20 from the 13th over before bringing up his hundred and icing the match by going 6, 4, 4 in the 19th over.

It was a dominant display from the 33-year-old, who scored 65 per cent of his side's runs, with no other batter passing 20.

Elsewhere, Nathan Ellis took 3-10 to help Hampshire roll Essex for 96 to complete a thumping 118-run win despite Daniel Sams' 3-28, while Glenn Maxwell's double of 2-19 and 29 couldn't lift Warwickshire to a win over Derbyshire.