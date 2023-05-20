County Championship Division Two 2023

Smith and Aussie hopefuls among the county runs

Superstar No.4 falls just short of a maiden ton for Sussex as a couple of other Test aspirants impress

AAP

20 May 2023, 07:23 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo