County Championship Division One 2023

Tremain backs up county debut as Cook falls lbw to Anderson

Jimmy Anderson warmed up for the Ashes by winning the county battle between two of English cricket's most distinguished veterans, dismissing Alastair Cook lbw at Chelmsford

cricket.com.au

14 April 2023, 08:44 AM AEST

