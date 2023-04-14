Tremain backs up county debut as Cook falls lbw to Anderson

James Anderson has warmed up for this summer's Ashes by claiming the prized scalp of his friend, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, in his first County Championship appearance for 11 months.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson required just three balls to remove Essex's Nick Browne at Chelmsford on Thursday.

QUICK SINGLE County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the opening round

Then the 40-year-old trapped his former skipper Cook lbw as the 38-year-old departed for 16 as hosts closed day one on 3-98, trailing Lancashire by 109 runs at Chelmsford.

Lancashire earlier posted 207 all out in an up-and-down innings underpinned by 20-year-old wicketkeeper George Bell registering a career-best 60 from 109 balls, including 10 fours.

NSW seamer Chris Tremain backed up his debut five-for with 3-34 in his second match for Northamptonshire as they rolled Middlesex for 149 on day one.

Tremain appeals for the wicket of Max Holden // Getty

Middlesex, who were 4-4 in their first innings against Essex at Lord's last week, were again in trouble early at 4-11 as their top-order batting woes continued.

Tremain, who will play one more game for Northants before being replaced by West Australian speedster Lance Morris, then reduced Middlesex to 5-36 with the wicket of Max Holden for seven, returning later to close out the innings with the final two scalps of Tom Helm (4) and Ryan Higgins (70).

Northants reached 3-111 by the close of play with WA skipper Sam Whiteman's tough start to the county season continuing as he was dismissed lbw to Higgins for 13.

His state opening partner, Cameron Bancroft, will resume day two at Trent Bridge unbeaten on 21 after Somerset dismissed Nottinghamshire for 256.

Whiteman bats during his 13 on day one at Northampton // Getty

Veteran seamer Peter Siddle claimed 2-37 from 17 overs but was upstaged by former Brisbane Heat international recruit Lewis Gregory who returned a career-best 7-84 from his 18.5 overs.

England opener Ben Duckett (75) and former Test opener Haseeb Hameed (65) shared an opening partnership of 125 before five wickets fell for just 22 runs, with Gregory taking three of them. He then mopped up the final four before Somerset replied with 2-28 to trail by 228.

Elsewhere, Sean Abbott and Daniel Worrall picked up a wicket each as reigning division one champions Surrey dismissed Hampshire for 254 at The Oval.

Abbott bowls against Hampshire at The Oval // Getty

And centuries for Gold Coast-raised Sam Hain and Rob Yates punished Kent for a miscalculation with the toss as Warwickshire amassed 3-367 at Edgbaston after being put in.

Yates struck 128 and Hain an unbeaten 124 to enhance their England credentials.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Kane Richardson (T20s)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)