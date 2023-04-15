County Championship Division One 2023

Anderson takes four, Pope in the runs for Surrey

England Test stars James Anderson and Ollie Pope have shone on a dank County Championship day when the weather ruined much of the action

15 April 2023, 09:44 AM AEST

