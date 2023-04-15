Anderson takes four, Pope in the runs for Surrey

Ollie Pope has shown some impressive early season form with the bat on a day when most of the English County Championship fixtures were disrupted by bad weather.

England No.3 Pope made an accomplished unbeaten 48 as Surrey and Hampshire were held up on a truncated second day of their clash at The Oval on Friday.

Surrey moved to 4-153 in reply to Hampshire's first-innings 254, with Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel and Jordan Clark dismissed in the 43.3 overs bowled across four separate sessions.

Play was eventually called off at 6.10pm – just over half an hour after the players had left the field for what proved to be the final time.

At Chelmsford, Matt Critchley racked up his third fifty for Essex in three innings this season in another rain-affected match against Lancashire.

The allrounder enjoyed the better part of an intriguing joust with England paceman James Anderson, who otherwise had Critchley's teammates jumping and weaving while taking two more wickets to return figures of 4-70.

Critchley was last man out for 78 from 154 balls, enabling Essex to post 219 and eke out a 12-run advantage that at one time in the day looked beyond them.

When a combination of bad light and drizzle curtailed play with 27 overs remaining, Lancashire's unbeaten second-wicket pair of Keaton Jennings (45) and Josh Bohannon (28) swung the pendulum back towards the visitors who hold a 70-run lead.

No play was possible in the other first division games between Chris Tremain and Sam Whiteman's Northamptonshire and Middlesex, Warwickshire and Kent and Nottinghamshire and Somerset where Cameron Bancroft is still unbeaten on his day one stumps score of 21.

In the second division, two wickets from Matthew Potts allowed Durham to make inroads into the Worcestershire batting line-up before rain ended play prematurely.

Matthew Potts finished day two with 2-41 // Getty

Durham declared on 9-425 in their first innings after Ben Raine scored an impressive 71 to build on David Bedingham's century and Alex Lees's 70 from day one, securing four batting bonus points.

Ed Pollock got the Worcestershire reply off to a blistering start, scoring 41 from just 26 balls before he was bowled by Potts.

Matthew Kuhnemann in the field for Durham on a chilly English day // Getty

The England seamer produced a timely peach to remove Azhar Ali just before the close.

Queensland spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is yet to bowl with only 25.5 overs possible in Wocester's innings before weather intervened.

And Marcus Harris's Gloucestershire are yet to begin their clash with Yorkshire at Bristol with play wiped out for a second successive day, while there was also a second-day washout for Peter Handscomb's Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Kane Richardson (T20s)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)