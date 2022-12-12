Proteas tour match drawn as quicks get final tune-up

South Africa pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi fired a warning shot to Australia ahead of the first Test by taking early wickets against a Cricket Australia XI top order for the second time in their tour warm-up match.

The Proteas had set Cricket Australia 426 runs to win at Allan Border Field on day four, but both sides agreed on an early finish just before tea with the hosts 6-184 in their second innings.

South Africa play Australia in the first match of a three-Test series at the Gabba from December 17 and derived plenty from the hit-out.

One thing was clear: Australia will not have it as easy as they did against the West Indies when the top order goes out to bat.

Rabada, who has 257 Test wickets, was at his lethal best in the second innings and dismissed Sam Whiteman (one) and Jack Clayton (three) early in his spell.

Rabada celebrates after beating the defence of Jack Clayton // Getty

Ngidi, who took three early wickets in the first innings, chimed in with the wicket of Bryce Street (six) to have Cricket Australia 3-34.

In the first innings, Rabada also picked up an early wicket in support of Ngidi as their opponents slumped to 4-25.

The Proteas pair enjoyed bowling in tandem and it was their pace and lines that will have pleased captain Dean Elgar the most.

Elgar (109) also found form in the first innings alongside wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (80). In the visitors' second outing it was the turn of Rassie van der Dussen (95) and Theunis de Bruyn (88) to make some pre-Test runs.

QUICK SINGLE Van der Dussen hits 95 as Bavuma spends time in middle

Throw in the return of middle-order stalwart Temba Bavuma in the second dig from an elbow injury that prevented him batting in the first innings and it was an almost perfect preparation for the Proteas.

Cricket Australia skipper Peter Handscomb (48 retired out) and Teague Wyllie (44) both made runs on the final day.

The display of 20-year-old left-hander Campbell Kellaway was the highlight for the future of Australian cricket.

QUICK SINGLE Young gun Kellaway whacks Proteas for unbeaten ton

He appeared as comfortable as a seasoned veteran in his unbeaten 109 in the first innings and was going along nicely at 34no in the second when the match was called off.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

