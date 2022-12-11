CA XI v South Africa - Men

Van der Dussen hits 95 as Bavuma spends time in middle

South Africa’s senior batters spent valuable time at the crease on Sunday, setting their bowlers up for a victory push tomorrow

AAP

11 December 2022, 09:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo