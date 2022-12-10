Young gun Kellaway whacks Proteas for unbeaten ton

Two of the brightest young stars on either side had magic days with South Africa paceman Gerald Coetzee claiming a hat-trick and Cricket Australia XI batter Campbell Kellaway scoring a century in the four-day clash at Allan Border Field.

The 22-year-old Coetzee (3-36) has genuine speed and had Jordan Buckingham (7) caught in the gully and then dismissed Chris Tremain and Liam Hatcher for ducks.

In shattering Hatcher's stumps he also ensured Cricket Australia were bowled out for 226 in reply to South Africa's first innings of 347.

The Proteas were 0-9 at stumps in their second innings.

Unbeaten on 105 for the CA XI was Victoria young gun and former Australia under-19 representative Kellaway.

South Africa quick Gerald Coetzee took the last three CA XI wickets in three balls // Getty

The stylish 20-year-old left-hander made his first-class debut for Victoria last month and came to the crease at 4-24 with the CA XI under assault from Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (3-26 off nine overs).

Jake Doran (78) and Kellaway added 143 for the fifth wicket and went after Coetzee initially in a superb counter-attacking partnership.

Kellaway was strong all around the ground and showcased power, touch and concentration in his innings.

Ngidi took his early wickets in five fiery and fast overs.

In-form Tassie batter Jake Doran made 78 // Getty

He dismissed three of the top four Marsh Sheffield Shield run-scorers this season, with Tim Ward (1) caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne with the first ball of his opening spell before he accounted for Sam Whiteman (11) and captain Peter Handscomb (9).

The Proteas earlier resumed at 7-335 but soon lost Kagiso Rabada (10) and Verreynne (80).

Fast bowler Marco Jansen was then dismissed for a duck.

Kellaway keeps Vics in contest after controversial day

Middle-order batter Temba Bavuma did not feature in the first innings as he is nursing an elbow injury.

Captain Dean Elgar, who top-scored with 109 on day one, said after the close of play on Friday he hoped Bavuma would recover and get some valuable time in the middle before the first NRMA Insurance Test against Australia which starts on December 17 at the Gabba.

Cricket Australia XI fast bowlers Lawrence Neil-Smith (3-69) and Chris Tremain (2-42) impressed on day two after left-arm orthodox spinner Matt Kuhnemann (4-78) did the job on the first day.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

