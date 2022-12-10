CA XI v South Africa - Men

Young gun Kellaway whacks Proteas for unbeaten ton

Emerging Victorian star and CA XI batter Campbell Kellaway continues to impress with an unbeaten 105 in his side's tally of 226 as South Africa quick Gerald Coetzee collected a hat-trick

AAP

10 December 2022, 07:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo