Elgar century gives Proteas strong start against CA XI

South Africa captain Dean Elgar made a trademark century but it was the form of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne that will most please the tourists on day one of the four-day clash with the Cricket Australia XI.

Left-hander Elgar (109 off 186 balls) is the Proteas most experienced batter and he reinforced those credentials at Allan Border Field on Friday.

Verreynne, batting at No.6, made an unbeaten and counterattacking 76 off 86 balls with his vicious pulls and cut shots a highlight.

The Proteas went to stumps at 7-335.

The start will please the Proteas as their pace attack is world class, however it will be scoring runs for the bowlers to defend that will be the key against Australia in the NRMA Insurance Test series which begins on December 17 at the Gabba.

Sarel Erwee (25), Rassie van der Dussen (27) and Khaya Zonda (18) all made starts but it was Verreynne who showed the aggression and confidence that will be vital against Australia's pace attack.

The 25-year-old made his maiden Test century against New Zealand in Christchurch earlier this year and looks a player of class.

Cricket Australia left-arm orthodox spinner Matt Kuhnemann (4-78 off 23) was the pick of the bowlers and did not get discouraged when the batters went after him.

The 26-year-old Queenslander made his one-day international debut for Australia this year and enjoyed bowling on his home track.

Elgar was strong on the leg side and played one glorious swivel pull shot for four off Jordan Buckingham to stamp his class.

His driving on the off-side was also of the highest quality.

The 35-year-old went to tea unbeaten on 99 and brought up his century with the first ball after the break before being bowled by Chris Tremain.

Verreynne and spinner Keshav Maharaj (34) then added a quick-fire 89 at better than a run-a-ball for the sixth wicket.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

