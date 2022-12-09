CA XI v South Africa - Men

Elgar century gives Proteas strong start against CA XI

Dean Elgar's 109 and an unbeaten 76 from 'keeper Kyle Verreynne has helped South Africa reach 7-335 at stumps on day one at Allan Border Field

AAP

9 December 2022, 07:07 PM AEST

