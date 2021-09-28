Warner dropped again as T20 World Cup looms

David Warner has again been dropped by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, less than a month out from the start of Australia's T20 World Cup campaign.

The Australian opener, whose run-scoring at Hyderabad has made him arguably the most successful of all IPL exports, had the team's captaincy stripped from him earlier this year and on Monday, he was left out of their team altogether for a second time this season.

It was another big call to ditch the 34-year-old following his two failures with the bat since the league resumed a week ago, even though Warner had also been sidelined for one match in May before the tournament was postponed.

Warner has had a season to forget in the IPL // BCCI-Sportzpics

Sunrisers' Australian coach Trevor Bayliss explained that Warner and other senior members of the squad had been left out to give an opportunity to younger players, given Hyderabad are already out of contention for a playoff place.

It proved to be the correct decision as Warner's replacement Jason Roy inspired the struggling Sunrisers to a seven-wicket win, just their second victory in 10 matches of this year's interrupted tournament.

The English World Cup star Roy, who's been waiting for a chance while Warner's been struggling for runs, gave them fresh impetus with his knock of 60 which, along with captain Kane Williamson's unbeaten 51, steered the Sunrisers to 3-167 and a victory over the Rajasthan Royals with nine balls to spare.

With squad sizes at venues reportedly limited to just 15 players, Warner watched the match on television from the team's hotel.

Warner watched the match from the team hotel // Instagram

"We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision," Bayliss said.

"(Warner) was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel.

"We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know.

Warner posted scores of 0 and 2 since the IPL resumed // BCCI-Sportzpics

"We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together."

Warner, who led Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and has scored more than 4,000 runs for them, has paid the price for a season where he's not only been down on runs but where his scoring rate has dropped from its usual impressive 140 to a sluggish 108.

The highest-scoring overseas player in the league's history, who sits in fifth place among all IPL scorers with 5,449 runs, has compiled 195 from his eight knocks this season, while his two innings since the league's resumption saw him score nought and two.

Speculation is now rife that Warner has played his final game for the franchise ahead of the competition's mega auction next year.

"Look, that certainly has not been discussed," Bayliss said.

Warner and Australian coach Trevor Bayliss // BCCI-Sportzpics

"It is something that … this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad for a number for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the amount of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL."

Hyderabad chased down Rajasthan's 5-164, compiled largely off the back of skipper Sanju Samson's 82 off 57 balls, with some comfort thanks to the blistering start given to them by Roy, whose 60 came off 42 balls, featuring eight fours and a six.

Williamson, who took over the captaincy from Warner in May, was his usual masterful self, hitting the winning boundary off Mustafizur Rahman.

"Good to be on the right side. We want to build on this, want to see the younger players take their opportunity and enjoy the cricket," said the New Zealander with what cannot have been the most comforting message for Warner, who'll be 35 next month.

Roy took full advantage of his first innings this season, dominating two half-century stands with Wriddhiman Saha (18) and Williamson, while hitting left-arm spinner Rahul Tewatia for three fours and a six in one over.