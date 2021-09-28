IPL 2021

Warner dropped again as T20 World Cup looms

Australia's opener watched his side's IPL victory from the team hotel after he was axed for the second time this season

AAP

28 September 2021, 07:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo