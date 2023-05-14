Delhi crash out of playoffs race despite Warner fireworks

David Warner's blazing half-century went in vain as his Delhi Capitals crashed out of the Indian Premier League playoffs race after being eliminated by Nathan Ellis' Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh blazed his maiden IPL hundred, surging to 103 off 65 balls to anchor the visitors' first innings of 7-167. The next best score was Sam Curran's 20.

Delhi limped to 8-136 to lose by 31 runs. The Ricky Ponting-coached side's struggles continued on another slow pitch at home as Punjab left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar grabbed 4-30 and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar 2-16.

Mitch Marsh, batting at three for the Capitals, was Chahar's first victim after being given lbw attempting a paddle sweep.

Nathan Ellis, substituted in for Prabhsimran as Punjab's impact player, was typically miserly and snared 2-26 from four overs, bouncing back after Warner had helped take his first over for 12.

Prabhsimran started slowly but once he gauged the slowness of the pitch he was rampant, hitting 10 fours and six sixes.

The 22-year-old got a lucky escape on 68 when he was dropped in the deep, but he endured until the penultimate over when he was clean-bowled by fast bowler Mukesh Kumar while going for a reverse ramp shot.

Delhi captain Warner, scoring 54 off 27 in his fifth half-century of the tournament, gave the hosts a rollicking start of 65 without loss in the batting powerplay before it slumped to 6-88 against the brilliant bowling of Brar and Chahar.

Brar dealt two crucial blows when Rilee Rossouw was caught in the deep, and he successfully went for a video referral to earn a lbw verdict against Warner in the same over.

"Another disappointing effort with the bat after the start we had," Australia's Warner said. "We found the right combination but we keep losing four, five wickets in the middle and that is something you cannot do at this level."

Punjab jumped to sixth and remain in the top-four playoffs hunt with two games in hand.

Delhi has won only four of 12 games and was rooted to the bottom of the table.

In the earlier IPL match, Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls along with Marcus Stoinis' 40 off 25 gained Lucknow Super Giants a crucial win at the expense of Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Hyderabad's miserable home run continued after Lucknow cruised to 3-185 in 19.2 overs.

Pooran smacked four sixes and three fours in the chase. Prerak Mankad hit his first half-century, 64 not out, but Pooran's late counterattack in the death overs inflicted on Hyderabad its fifth home loss.

Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Abdul Samad (37 not out) did the heavy lifting in Hyderabad's 6-182 total.

Lucknow captain Krunal Pandya dismissed Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips off successive deliveries, but Klaasen hit three sixes and three fours and Samad blazed four sixes to give Hyderabad late acceleration.

Lucknow's top order was strangled on the slow pitch and, despite Marcus Stoinis and Mankad featuring in a 73-run, third-wicket stand, the asking run rate reached 14 an over off the last five overs.

Pooran took control by lofting Abhishek Sharma for three straight sixes off the first three balls he faced, and clinched the win with a flicked boundary against Fazalhaq Farooqi to fine leg.

"We spoke at the break, we felt we needed sixes to win the game," Pooran said. "Once a spinner came in, we targeted him. Happy to walk in and hit sixes anytime. … T20 is a batsmen's game, and it is important to take risks."

Lucknow broke into the top four but Hyderabad's playoff hopes were slim.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale