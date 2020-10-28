Indian Premier League 2020

Warner's birthday blitz keeps his IPL finals hopes alive

On his 34th birthday, David Warner's 25-ball fifty and starring role in the field helped his side to a huge win over Delhi Capitals to keep them in the mix for the IPL playoffs

Cricket Network

28 October 2020, 07:31 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo