Warner's birthday blitz keeps his IPL finals hopes alive

David Warner celebrated his 34th birthday with a blazing half-century as his Sunrisers Hyderabad team eclipsed the Delhi Capitals for a huge 88-run win in Dubai overnight.

It was an all-round effort from Warner who was in everything; his half-century with the bat was followed by two catches, an excellent use of DRS, and even bowling.

Warner opened with Wriddhiman Saha – this week named in India's Test squad for their coming four-match Vodafone Test Series with Australia – and the pair blazed their way to a century stand.

Warner hit two sixes and eight fours in putting together a 34-ball 66 after his team had been sent in to bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Four of those boundaries and a six came off the sixth over as Warner took 22 runs off Delhi's South African spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Warner and Saha put on 107 for the opening wicket before Warner departed in the 10th over, caught off the bowling of Ravi Ashwin.

Saha, who was called into the side for dropped Englishman Jonny Bairstow – a reported target for the Melbourne Stars – went on to hit 87 from 45 deliveries as Hyderabad rocketed to 2-219.

Delhi struggled in the run chase after losing in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck on the second ball of the innings and Australian Marcus Stoinis, elevated up the order to No.3, fell for five to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the second over.

Both players were caught by Warner.

Rashid Khan, who last week re-signed with the Adelaide Strikers for this summer's KFC BBL, produced a season-best 3-7 from his four overs as Delhi were bowled out for 131.

Rishabh Pant, this week dropped by India from both their limited-overs squads for the tour of Australia, was Delhi's best with the bat hitting a run-a-ball 36.

Pant was caught behind off Sandeep Sharma after Warner's review overturned the umpire's original decision to ignore the appeal and call a wide.

"The game before, we were disappointed with that chase. We defended last game, and with two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada we decided to go after it (the bowling)," Warner said after the match.

"I went a little 2009 and opened my front leg to take it on. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers.

"It's tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees.

"As for Rashid, it is incredible that he's taking so many wickets and not going for runs, especially given the dew and the moisture here.

"We've got games at Sharjah to go so hopefully we can put on a show there."

Warner bowled only two deliveries – giving up a wide and a single – after Vijay Shankar went off with a hamstring injury after five balls of the 12th over.

It was Delhi's third successive loss and saw the Ricky Ponting coached side fall out of the top two while Hyderabad moved up to sixth spot with five wins from 12 games.

"We have lost three games in a row, so we have to reset right now," Ponting told reporters after the match.

"We play Mumbai Indians next and then RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), so we have very big and tough opponents coming up.

"And if we keep playing the way we are, we will find it hard to win those games."

Mumbai and Virat Kohli's RCB hold the top two spots.