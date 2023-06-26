Gardner spins Aussies to first Test win since 2015

Gardner's eight breaks records as Aussies end Test drought

Ashleigh Gardner has spun Australia to a famous fifth-day Test victory at Trent Bridge, claiming the best-ever match figures by an Australian woman to lead her country to an 89-run victory over England.

The hosts had resumed on Monday morning needing 152 runs for victory with five wickets in hand.

But a defiant half-century from Danni Wyatt could not save the hosts, as Australia took just 90 minutes to roll through the remainder of the English batting line-up for 178.

Gardner's off-spin accounted for all five of those scalps as she finished with figures of 8-66 for the innings and 12-165 for the match, the second-best figures ever in a women's Test.

"I wouldn't have dreamt of it to be honest," Gardner said after being awarded player of the match. "But I guess it just shows having five days in the Test match to actually get a result is super important.

"As a whole bowling unit, we bowled really well throughout and just tried to bowl in partnerships and I guess I was the lucky one to come away with the wickets.

"We just said to keep the stumps in play as often as possible … to keep all modes of dismissal in.

"Thankfully for me, some kept low, some turned, most of mine didn't turn so that was quite a challenge as well. But it was just awesome to be able to put a performance on for the team."

It concluded an enthralling Test that saw the momentum swing wildly between the Ashes rivals across the five days, and broke a streak of six successive women's Tests without a winner.

Australia won the Test by 89 runs // Getty

It was Australia's first Test victory since they defeated England in Canterbury in 2015 and gives the tourists a four-nil advantage in the multi-format, points-based Ashes series with three T20Is and three ODIs to come.

There are two points on offer for each white-ball win, meaning England will need to win at least five of the six remaining matches to claim back the Ashes from current holders Australia.

England's hopes rested largely on Wyatt, who resumed on 20 alongside nightwatcher Kate Cross, and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones.

An edge off Cross's bat evaded the hands of Phoebe Litchfield on 11 when the quick was on 11, but it only cost Australia two runs as she was caught behind a ball later, giving Australia their first breakthrough of the day.

Alyssa Healy removes Kate Cross with an exceptional catch up to the stumps // Getty

Jones then appeared to have been given a life on four when Healy fumbled the ball on a stumping opportunity.

The Australian wicketkeeper barely appealed after belatedly removing the bails.

But when the on-field umpires referred it upstairs, replays revealed Jones' bat was on the line, and Healy – who it was revealed had come into the match with fractures to her left index and right ring fingers suffered during the three-day warm-up game in Leicester – could scarcely believe her luck as Gardner secured her first Test five-wicket haul.

Healy stumps Jones for four // Getty

Seven wickets down and still 117 runs away from victory, Wyatt remained calm, displaying the experience that comes with almost 250 white-ball appearances for England as she brought up her half-century in her debut Test.

Gardner's sixth came when Sophie Ecclestone was trapped plumb lbw – a hail Mary review unable to save the spinner – and she made that seven shortly after when Lauren Filer was bowled without scoring next over.

With Australia one wicket away from a famous victory, Gardner needed just two more deliveries to seal victory, trapping Wyatt lbw for 54.

Gardner's display eclipsed the previous best by an Australian, the 11-16 Betty Wilson claimed at Junction Oval in 1958.

Only Pakistan's Shaiza Khan has produced better figures in Test, taking 13-226 against West Indies in 2004.

Australia and England will now travel to Birmingham to prepare for the first T20I at Edgbaston on June 30.

"I'm really honoured to have been able to (captain) in Test match and obviously win one as well," Healy said during the post-match presentations.

"I know we've got our work cut out for us in the white-ball (matches) coming up and we've got to reset and re-focus towards that and knuckle down on some plans.

"But I've thoroughly enjoyed the whole (Test) experience, I think you could see the smile on my face the whole time."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)