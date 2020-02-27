Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Victoria thunder to final-session victory over Bulls

Joe Burns' brilliant ton and Brisbane showers can't stop reigning champions from storming to tense 44-run win

AAP

27 February 2020, 06:46 PM AEST

