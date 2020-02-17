Siddle's five keeps Victoria's Shield season alive

Vics get off the mark with comprehensive win in Sydney

Veteran fast bowler Peter Siddle led the way as Victoria inflicted a first defeat of the season on Marsh Sheffield Shield leaders New South Wales to keep their title hopes alive.

Victoria's daring declaration late on day three yielding a big pay-off as NSW lasted just over two sessions at the SCG, with the visitors collecting a 112-run win after the Blues were dismissed for just 177.

Siddle picked up 5-49 off 18 overs, while Scott Boland (2-26) chipped in with two crucial top-order wickets under heavy cloud cover in Sydney.

Set just 290 at less than three an over, NSW resumed with a solid platform at 1-41 but lost 4-44 in the opening hour.

Opener Daniel Hughes (31), middle-order batsman Daniel Solway (66) and wicketkeeper Peter Nevill (29) were the only Blues batsmen to pass 10 on day four.

Rookie Solway once again impressed with a defiant innings batting at No.6, but his knock only delayed the inevitable.

Siddle started the rot removing nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (1) almost immediately.

Boland backed that up with the crucial double breakthrough of Kurtis Patterson (1) and Moises Henriques (10).

Siddle then returned to remove Nevill and Steve O'Keefe (0) in the same over.

Teenage legspinner Wil Parker again impressed with the 17-year-old picking up 1-35 off 13 overs for a four-wicket return on debut.

The first win of the season pushes Victoria into mid-table and still with an outside chance of making next month's Shield final.

NSW still hold a handy buffer at the top of the standings but will likely need at least one win in the final three rounds to shore up a spot in the decider.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Stephen O'Keefe, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher

Victoria XI: Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (c), Will Sutherland, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Wil Parker, Scott Boland