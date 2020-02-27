Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Paine, Webster ice see-sawing Shield clash for Tigers

Test captain plays composed hand and player-of-the-match Webster provides the muscle to seal win in penultimate over of thrilling encounter

AAP

27 February 2020, 07:26 PM AEST

