Paine, Webster ice see-sawing Shield clash for Tigers

Tassie ice see-sawing Shield clash in penultimate over

Tim Paine and Beau Webster have guided Tasmania to a memorable Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over Western Australia in the shadow of stumps on day four.

The Tigers reached their 235-run target five wickets down but with just seven balls remaining on Thursday evening.

Test skipper Paine hit a composed 48 and was unbeaten alongside Webster, who whacked two crucial late sixes to finish on 29 from 18 balls.

Paine unbeaten in match-winning Shield knock

Webster's cameo came after a run-a-ball rearguard 187 in the first innings that dragged Tasmania back into the contest.

It was the hosts' second win of the season, while the Warriors' hopes of making the final have taken a hit with two rounds to play.

Big-hitting Webster muscles Tigers to victory

Paine hit the winning runs with a four down the ground after Jake Doran (63) and Ben McDermott (54) kept the chase on track following the loss of top order wickets.

The Tigers were earlier frustrated by a 64-run final wicket stand between fast bowlers Joel Paris and Simon Mackin.

Paris hit a career-best 93 and Mackin survived for 69 balls as WA pushed their second innings out to 253.

Mid-nineties in Paris: WA No.8's blazing 93

Youngster Nathan Ellis eventually rattled the stumps of Paris to end the stubborn 26-over partnership.

Ellis, who shone with his death bowling in the Big Bash, starred on debut for the Tigers, taking 6-86 to go with three scalps in the first innings.

He trapped Aaron Hardie lbw and clean bowled David Moody to start the day after WA resumed at 6-161.

Big Bash star Ellis grabs six-for on Shield debut

Paine's knock with the bat made up for a costly drop behind the wicket.

He grassed a tough one-handed chance off Ellis when Mackin was on zero and WA were 9-193.