WATCH LIVE: Australia A v Indians, day one

India's red-ball tour got off to a shaky start in Sydney, going to lunch at 3-65 on the first morning of their tour match against Australia A.

Michael Neser, Jackson Bird and James Pattinson all claimed early wickets, with the Indians losing both their openers for ducks.

With questions over who will be at the top of the order in the first Vodafone Test in Adelaide, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw both fell early.

Gill edged Neser's first ball of the day and it ballooned towards the slips off the Indian opener's pad to be taken by Marcus Harris.

Incumbent opener Shaw then pushed at one from Pattinson and was caught behind by Tim Paine.

Hanuma Vihari - who is pushing for the No.6 role in the Test side - was the other man to fall, out lbw to Bird for15.

Cheteshwar Pujara is showing all of the skills that made him India's stonewall on their previous tour, soaking up 70 balls to be unbeaten on 27.

Rising allrounder Cameron Green bowled with plenty of pace and bounce, rushing plenty through at good height in his four-over spell.

The Indians' decision to bat first in the three-day match at Drummoyne Oval means Will Pucovski has to wait for his chance to impress selectors.

He will open with Joe Burns for Australia A, with the pair set to open together in Adelaide on December 17 if David Warner doesn't overcome a groin injury.

Warner will, however, return at some point, with the Drummoyne battle set to be one of several bat-offs between Pucovski and Burns for an opener spot long-term.

Australia A: Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Tim Paine (wk), James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Jackson Bird

Indians: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kartik Tyagi

