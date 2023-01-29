Australia v England 4-Day - U19 Men

Aussies and England begin U19 series in Brisbane

Half-centuries for Singh and Hurst helped the visitors to 314 on day one at AB Field in Brisbane, while Thunder livewire Davies snared two run-outs

Josh Schonafinger

29 January 2023, 08:19 PM AEST

@joshschon

