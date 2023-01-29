Aussies and England begin U19 series in Brisbane

Honours were shared on the opening day of the first four-day encounter of the 'Under 19 Ashes' with England Under 19s bowled out for 314 as stumps were called.

Australia Under 19 captain Joel Davies won the toss and sent the tourists in at Allan Border Field with a bit in the pitch and the humidity levels high in Brisbane.

The move looked a masterstroke as England lost two wickets inside the first 10 overs.

Despite the promising start, the Aussie attack couldn't find regular wickets with opener Harry Singh (67 off 163 balls) providing strong resistance.

Middle-order batters Matty Hurst (55 off 66) and Danial Ibrahim (43 off 56) played counterattacking innings to put the pressure back on Australia.

Davies, who impressed in KFC BBL|12 with his fielding, executed two run-outs to dismiss both Hurst and Ibrahim.

The England tail wagged, taking the visitors from a precarious 6-176 to past the 300-mark in the closing stages of the innings.

Tom Straker (3-58) was the best of the Australian bowlers and when he bowled Bertie Foreman to close the England innings in the 84th over, stumps was called.

Australia will begin their first innings at 10am local time on Monday morning.

The sides will play two four-day matches, before playing three 50-over games and a 20-over match, all to be held in Brisbane.

Australia v England - Under 19 Series

Four-day matches:

Sunday Jan 29 - February Feb 1: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Monday Feb 6 - Thursday Feb 9: Alan Pettigrew Oval, Brisbane 10am local

50-over matches:

Monday Feb 13: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Wednesday Feb 15: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Friday Feb 17: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 9am local

T20 match:

Friday Feb 19: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane,TBC

Australia Male Under 19 Squad: Harry Dixon (VIC Metro/St Kilda Cricket Club), Liam Blackford (VIC Country/Geelong Cricket Club), Ethan Jamieson (NSW Metro/University of NSW Cricket Club), Harjas Singh (NSW Metro/Blacktown Mounties Cricket Club), Joel Davies (NSW Metro/Manly Warringah Cricket Club), Hugh Weibgen (QLD Metro/Valley District Cricket Club), Lachlan Aitken (QLD Metro/Gold Coast District Cricket Club), William Salzmann (NSW Metro/Campbelltown Camden District Cricket Club), Tom Balkin (QLD Metro/Toombul District Cricket Club), Mahli Beardman (Western Australia/Melville Cricket Club), Josh Vernon (Western Australia/Pegs Creek Cricket Club), Charlie Anderson (NSW Metro/Northern District Cricket Club), Tom Straker (NSW Metro/Sutherland District Cricket Club), Luke Holt (Western Australia/Willetton District Cricket Club), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC Country/Melbourne Cricket Club)

England Male Under 19 Squad: Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Joseph Eckland (Unattached), Bertie Foreman (Sussex), Sheridon Gumbs (Surrey), Jack Harding (Unattached), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Matthew Hurst (Lancashire), Dan Ibrahim (Sussex), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dominic Kelly (Hampshire), Mitchell Killeen (Durham), Archie Lenham (Sussex), Stanley McAlindon (Durham), Yousef Majid (Surrey), Ben McKinney (Durham), James Rew (Somerset), Jamal Richards (Essex), Harry Singh (Unattached), Charlie Tear (Sussex), George Thomas (Somerset), Ross Whitfield (Durham)