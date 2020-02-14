Cooper leads Redbacks revival on see-sawing day

Tight tussle in Adelaide as both teams trade blows

Half-centuries from Tom Cooper and Harry Nielsen helped South Australia revive and reach a competitive position at Adelaide Oval as the Marsh Sheffield Shield season resumed following a two-month hiatus.

South Australia ended day one at 8-352, having recovered from 2-25 and 5-143 after being sent in to bat.

Cooper led the way but the veteran missed out on his 14th first class century after being bowled by Joel Paris on 99.

Cooper falls for 99 after late-innings blitz - new

Along with wicketkeeper Nielsen (53), Cooper helped SA counter-punch with a 80-run stand for the sixth wicket.

The tail also added invaluable runs late on with Chadd Sayers ending on 38 not out and Daniel Worrall unbeaten on 19.

Earlier, Jake Weatherald scored a composed 60, while Test batsman Travis Head compiled a confident 46, including seven fours.

Western Australia's seamers enjoyed plenty of dividends for the first half of the day with the Dukes ball, which was introduced for the second part of the Shield season.

Paris and David Moody both returned 3-70, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis claimed three catches, as did Shaun Marsh at second slip.

With just one victory from six outings, the Redbacks need to win the match if they are to stay in touch with second-placed WA and remain in the hunt for a berth in next month's final.

South Australia XI: Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, Will Bosisto, Henry Nielsen (wk), Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Jake Carder, Shaun Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis (wk), Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie, David Moody