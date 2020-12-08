Pucovski retires hurt after being struck on helmet

Pucovski struck, retires hurt late on day three

The short-term playing future of Australia cricket's rising star Will Pucovski is again clouded following the head knock suffered by the 22-year-old in the closing moments of a tour match that was destined to end in a stalemate.

Pucovski had reached 23 when he was hit flush on the front of his protective batting helmet by 20-year-old Indians quick Kartik Tyagi playing just his second first-class game.

The right-hander, who seemed destined for a much-awaited Test debut later this month after suffering a series of concussions throughout his career, fell to his knees and remained on all fours at the crease for more than a minute as he was surrounded by concerned rivals and batting partner Marcus Harris.

Pucovski was hit flush on the front of his helmet // Getty

He was also attended by Dettol Medical Team doctor John Orchard and other medical staff before he was able to walk, unaided from the field where he will undergo further tests on his condition.

The game was formally called off several overs later with Australia A 1-52 having been set a notional target of 131 off 15 overs, but the result was overshadowed by concerns for the Victorian's health.

Tiyagi troubled several Australia A batters because of his whippy arm action and ability to skid the ball on at pace, and Pucovski seemed to lose the ball that struck him and instead effectively ducked into the bouncer that caused noticeable damage to his helmet.

Pucovski retired hurt and was escorted off the ground // Getty

With the opening Test of the Vodafone Series due to begin at Adelaide Oval in eight days, the opener is now in extreme doubt given he has missed significant stretches of cricket in past years due to serious concussions.

It cast a pall over a game in which Mark Steketee had bowled Australia A to the cusp of a win and his Queensland teammate Michael Neser gave a glimpse of how Australia might tackle India's run machine Cheteshwar Pujara.

More to come.

Australia A: Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Tim Paine (wk), James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Jackson Bird #AUSAvINDA December 5, 2020

India A: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kartik Tyagi #AUSAvINDA December 5, 2020

