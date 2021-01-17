LIVE: Hazlewood strikes immediately after lunch

Cummins and Lyon strike for Aussie before storm arrives

Session 1: 10.30am - 1pm | Session 2: 1.40pm - 3.40pm | Session 3: 4pm - 6pm (all times AEDT)

The fourth Vodafone Test between Australia and India is being broadcast live in Australia on Channel 7 & Fox Cricket and also online on Kayo Sports, ABC Grandstand and SEN via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Australia have prised out Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane as they push for victory in the series-deciding fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba, where India reached 4-161 at lunch on day three.

Tim Paine's team are locked in a race against the clock in Brisbane, where they must win the series finale to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Wet weather, which washed out Saturday's final session and is set to interrupt days four and five, has added another degree of urgency to the scenario.

India trailed by 208 runs in their first innings at Sunday's luncheon break, with Mayank Agarwal (38not out) and Rishabh Pant (four not out) at the crease.

Pujara and Rahane, India's two best batsmen but also the only tourists to play both the first and final Tests of what had been an injury-marred series, were yet again the key scalps.

And, yet again, both batsmen provided stubborn resistance.

Pujara resumed on eight, with his side 2-62, and negotiated Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc's opening spells with minimal fuss.

But Josh Hazlewood worked Pujara over in impressive fashion during his second over of the day, culminating in a superb delivery that kissed the outside edge and sailed to wicketkeeper Paine.

Rahane edged two balls between gully and third slip during Starc's first spell of the day.

Third time's a charm as Starc finally gets Rahane

It was a case of third time lucky when Starc returned to the attack, only Matthew Wade had shuffled across from third slip and was able to easily take the catch to remove India's captain for 37.

"Brilliant bowling, brilliant captaincy," Ricky Ponting said on Seven.

Agarwal, who overcame a hand injury to be recalled as one of four enforced changes, clattered a six off Nathan Lyon as he sought to put the pressure back on Australia.

Paine has already burned a review, opting to refer Cummins' caught-behind shout when Agarwal was on 12.

Replays showed the ball clearly came off the batsman's thigh.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT