Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Hughes' twin tons pushes Blues towards victory over SA

Opener backs up first-innings 103 with 136 in second dig to leave Redbacks with sizeable run-chase at Bankstown Oval

AAP

26 February 2020, 07:06 PM AEST

