Burns blitz has Bulls eyeing unlikely Shield win

Queensland eye unlikely win after Burns blitz

Test opener Joe Burns has kept alive Queensland's hopes of a famous win in their potentially pivotal Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the Gabba.

Burns played a sparkling boundary-laden knock of 89 not out to lead Queensland to 1-134 at stumps on day three in pursuit of an unlikely 355 to win.

A win for second-placed Queensland on Thursday would move them closer to a spot in next month's final, while defeat for Victoria would almost certainly end the defending Shield champions title defence.

Burns' blistering hand drags Bulls back into contest

Victoria had the better of the opening two days and that form continued on day three as Travis Dean helped the visitors move from a shaky 3-73 to 8-208 declared.

The opener fell four runs short of a century when a rearing Cameron Gannon delivery ended his 196-ball knock.

In concert with Matt Short (43), Dean helped add 97 for the fourth wicket as the game moved away from the home side.

Gannon finished with 4-40 to be the pick of a Queensland attack missing regular frontline bowlers Mark Steketee and Michael Neser on Australia A duty.

Gannon surges to top of Shield wicket-taking charts

Burns was in good touch from the outset and found the boundary 18 times in his 131-ball innings.

Burns and Bryce Steet put on 124 for the opening wicket before the inexperienced opener was caught hooking for 31 off the bowling off Scott Boland.

Burns and Lachlan Pfeffer (3) negotiated four more overs before bad light brought a premature end to the day's play.

Only six wickets fell on day three in contrast to 22 on the opening two days.

Ominously storms are predicted for Brisbane on the fourth and final day.