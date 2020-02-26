Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Burns blitz has Bulls eyeing unlikely Shield win

Chasing 355 for victory, Test opener blazes unbeaten 89 to give hosts the ascendancy going into final day against Victoria

AAP

26 February 2020, 06:56 PM AEST

