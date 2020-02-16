Victoria put season on the line with daring declaration

Bold declaration sets up final-day thriller after Maddinson hundred

Victorian captain Peter Handscomb has backed his bowlers to deliver a desperately-needed Marsh Sheffield Shield victory after his generous and risky declaration gave leaders NSW a fair chance of winning.

Handscomb closed Victoria's second innings at 1-168 late on the third day at the SCG, following a quickfire century from former Blues' batsman Nic Maddinson.

Left-hander Maddison followed up his first innings 95 with an unbeaten 105 off 90 balls.

That left the Blues with more than 100 overs to score 290, a target of under three an over.

Maddinson mauls Blues in blazing SCG century

Handscomb's gamble delivered a dividend shortly before stumps, with Peter Siddle having Nick Larkin caught for 21.

The Blues ended the day on 1-41, needing another 249 to win, with Daniel Hughes unbeaten on 18 and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon on zero.

A victory for NSW would go a long way toward securing a final spot, while the Bushrangers must score their first win of the season to keep alive any real prospect of making the season decider.

Maddinson gives NSW the blues but falls short of ton

"We're in a position in the season where we have to win this game or else our season is over," acting Victorian head coach Lachlan Stevens said.

"It certainly was a bold and generous declaration, given the fact the pitch is holding together really well.

"We knew the risks associated with it but we're happy to play that way. It's still quite a good wicket. Our hope is it maybe slows up and goes a little bit low tomorrow."

Maddinson smashed nine fours and four sixes, striking a legside maximum off four different bowlers.

He added 161 runs for the second wicket with Marcus Harris who finished 54 not out.

Australian former Test and T20 representative Maddinson has scored 648 Shield runs this season at an average of 92.57.

"Today's innings was fantastic to watch. When he's going well, I think he's as good as anyone in the domestic game," Stevens said.

"He's certainly got the ability to play at a higher level, if he ever gets that opportunity again."

Teen leggie turns Shield clash Victoria's way

NSW were earlier dismissed for 310 in their first innings, a deficit of 121.

A last-wicket stand of 51 between Harry Conway (28 not out) and Liam Hatcher (27), who each made their highest first-class score, held the visitors up and ensured they didn't have the option of enforcing the follow-on.

NSW lost 5-54 before the last pair soaked up 25 overs, denying Victoria precious batting time and eating into their lead.

The 17-year-old debutant and leg-spinner Wil Parker (3-54) was Victoria's most-successful bowler and might need to play a significant role again on Monday.

"He'll certainly get an opportunity tomorrow and we'll find out what he's got, but we've been really impressed with him so far," Stevens said.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Stephen O'Keefe, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher

Victoria XI: Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (c), Will Sutherland, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Wil Parker, Scott Boland