Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Burns blitz helps Bulls complete rout of Tasmania

Tasmania fought back with fifties to Tim Paine and Beau Webster but Queensland opener Joe Burns made light work of their meagre run-chase for a 10-wicket win

AAP

16 February 2020, 05:35 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo