Burns blitz helps Bulls complete rout of Tasmania

Bulls complete blitz with 10-wicket win over Tigers

Test opener Joe Burns has steered Queensland to a 10-wicket win over Tasmania late on day three of their Sheffield Shield clash at the Gabba.

Chasing only 58 runs for victory, the Bulls reached the target in just 10 overs on Sunday at the Gabba, as Burns thrashed an unbeaten 46 off 35 balls with six fours and one six.

Queensland leapfrogged Western Australia to second spot with their fourth victory of the Shield season, which resumed after the Big Bash League.

The Bulls were set the paltry target after eventually ending the Tigers' rearguard effort with the bat, bowling the visitors out for 236 in their second dig on the stroke of tea.

Beau Webster was the last man to fall, bowled by Cameron Gannon for a 57-ball 50 with one four and two sixes.

Bull stampede ahead after another day of dominance

It was a gutsy fightback by the Tigers who were reeling on Saturday at 3-0.

Ben McDermott survived a hat-trick ball from Michael Neser on day two to launch the recovery, finally falling for 69 in Sunday's middle session.

It ended a 53-run sixth-wicket stand with Test and Tigers skipper Tim Paine after only one wicket fell in Sunday's morning session.

The Australian captain tried to press on and post a competitive target after the Bulls ended McDermott's 189-ball knock which featured nine boundaries.

However, he was caught behind off Test hopeful Neser (3-48) for 61 in the middle session as the Bulls closed in on victory.

Bulls in complete control after dominant day one

Besides Neser, who finished with seven wickets for the match, Mark Steketee (3-62) and Jack Wildermuth (2-40) also impressed with the ball in the second innings.

Tasmania resumed on Sunday at 4-72.

The Bulls were in command after routing Tasmania for 78 in their first dig – their third-lowest Shield total – before skipper Usman Khawaja's patient 56 and a wagging tail led the hosts to 257 in reply.

"We got off to a really bad start. It's a long way back after being bowled out for 78," Paine said.

"It's a difficult place to play. And it was a bloody good toss to win - let's not hide away from that.

"But Queensland are a high-quality first-class team and we will take a lot from it."

Queensland XI: Usman Khawaja (c), Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth, James Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Cameron Gannon, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson

Tasmania XI: Alex Doolan, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine (c, wk), Beau Webster, Simon Milenko, Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird, Gabe Bell