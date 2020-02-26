Webster magic leads Tasmania resurgence against WA

Tasmania storm back into game after Webster heroics

A brilliant run-a-ball 187 from Beau Webster has given Tasmania the chance of an unlikely final day Sheffield Shield victory against Western Australia.

After a top order debacle, the Warriors finished day three at 6-161 in their second innings with an overall lead of 142.

They lost their top three for ducks in the space of five overs after Webster earlier produced a career-high knock to drag the Tigers back into the match.

The Beau-show: Webster rearguard epic flattens WA

He whacked 27 fours and three sixes in a rearguard action that included 104 of his side's last 123 runs.

Webster resumed Wednesday on 34 and with the Tigers at a precarious 5-188 in reply to WA's 371.

QUICK SINGLE Test talk premature for WA whiz-kid Green

But he took the long handle to the Warriors' attack from the opening over, eventually pushing the innings to 390.

Webster made the most of a life on 97 when Simon Mackin dropped a simple catch at fine leg off the bowling of Joel Paris.

#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/jSPWoZoq0d Beau Webster made WA pay big time for dropping him on 97! He finished on 187 off 187 balls... @MarshGlobal February 26, 2020

Paris, who was WA's best with 5-90, got his man when Webster edged to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe.

The Warriors fell to 3-6 with Jake Carder, Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh all out for zero in a new-ball blitz from Gabe Bell and Nathan Ellis.

Debutant Ellis, who starred with his death bowling in this season's Big Bash, was impressive with 3-50 to take his match haul to six.

Coming off a career-high 158 in the first dig, talented youngster Cameron Green mounted a recovery mission with Philippe (55).

First innings: Young gun Green posts career-best with unbeaten 158

But that ended when the No.5 was given out caught behind for 45.

Paris (26) and Aaron Hardie (18) put on a valuable unbeaten 52-run stand to get WA to stumps.

The third-placed Warriors are only five competition points behind Queensland, while last-placed Tasmania are chasing their second victory of the season.