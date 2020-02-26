Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Webster magic leads Tasmania resurgence against WA

Allrounder smashes extraordinary run-a-ball 187 to drag Tigers back into the game, before visitors wobble with the bat

AAP

26 February 2020, 07:26 PM AEST

cricket-com-au-logo
