Redbacks stumble as Blues turn the screws

NSW put on catching clinic as SA stumble

South Australia endured a gruelling day with bat and ball as Marsh Sheffield Shield leaders New South Wales took control in their crucial round eight contest at Bankstown Oval in Sydney.

Fourth-placed SA crawled their way to 6-135 at the end of day two, still trailing NSW by 238 runs.

Travis Head was the last major obstacle standing in the way of the Blues amassing an insurmountable first innings lead, but the Test batsman and SA captain was caught superbly by Daniel Solway at short leg in the final overs for 21.

Fast bowler Trent Copeland ripped through the Redbacks' top-order commencing with the wicket of Jake Weatherald for a duck in just the third over.

Copeland picked up Henry Hunt, who scored 32 in a watchful 125-ball innings, and dangerman Callum Ferguson (44) to end the day with 3-38.

Rookie paceman Liam Hatcher (2-46) trapped Tom Cooper lbw for 16, and Will Bosisto was caught behind off Harry Conway (1-24) for one as SA's run-rate barely surpassed two an over throughout their two sessions at the crease.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon went wicketless, although his 22 overs yielded just 26 runs.

Lyon, however, did pull off a remarkable one-handed diving catch at midwicket to send Ferguson on his way moments after the SA batsman had passed 8,000 Shield runs.

Conway unexpectedly played an important role with the bat, scoring a career best 31 and sharing a 76-run stand for the ninth wicket.

#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/u7Nj8iGUXt Harry Conway brought out the Steve Smith-style leaves in his entertaining innings of 31, the highest score of his career. @MarshGlobal February 25, 2020

Twenty-year-old allrounder Jack Edwards remained 48 not out as the Blues posted 373.

The match was evenly poised at the start of day two with NSW resuming at 7-294 before Conway and Edwards gave the home side the upper hand.

Coffs Harbour-born Joe Mennie claimed two more wickets during the morning session to end with SA's best bowling figures of 6-103.