Sutherland's maiden five-for puts Vics on top

Victoria in box seat as Sutherland rips through Bulls

Will Sutherland has collected the best bowling figures of his fledgling career to give Victoria the upper hand in their potentially pivotal Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.

However Victoria didn't have it all their own way, with the home side wresting back some of the momentum late on an absorbing day two.

Victoria reached 3-73 at stumps leaving the defending Shield champions with a 219-run lead at the midway point of the match.

Great Sutherland blitzes Bulls with maiden five-for

Cameron Gannon gave Queensland a glimmer of hope taking three wickets in as many overs as the Vics slipped to 3-36.

Gannon picked up 3-8 from six overs, including the wicket of Victoria captain Peter Handscomb (2), before opener Travis Dean (34 not out) and Matt Short (15 not out) steadied the ship.

The Vics collected an imposing 146-run lead on the first innings after ripping through an inexperienced Queensland top-order missing a host of regulars on representative duty.

Sutherland took 4-13 during his first spell after lunch as Queensland lost 3-3 at one stage to be reduced to 5-92.

The young allrounder returned to knock over Queensland skipper Jimmy Peirson and finish with 5-42 for his maiden five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

The Vics declared at their overnight 9-330 and Peter Siddle ensured they made the perfect start with the ball, having Test opener Joe Burns caught behind for four.

Lachlan Pfeffer contributed 50 for his maiden half century, while Sam Heazlett added 34 as the home side struggled against some quality bowling from the Vics with the Dukes ball.

There were strong contributions from each member of Victoria's experienced pace attack with Scott Boland (2-40), Chris Tremain (2-41) and Siddle (1-28) all among the wickets.

With two more rounds to play, victory for the second-placed Queensland would all but end Victoria's hopes of reaching next month's Shield final.