Victoria on top after Gotch, Parker heroics

Teen leggie turns Shield clash Victoria's way

Teenage leg-spinner Wil Parker took two key wickets on debut to hand winless Victoria the initiative against Marsh Sheffield Shield leaders NSW at the SCG on Saturday.

Unbeaten after six rounds, the Blues reached the midway point of the match at 4-201, still 230 runs in arrears with six wickets in hand.

At 17 and 263 days Parker is the fourth youngest player to make his first-class debut for Victoria and, after waiting five sessions for an opportunity with the ball, the rookie took immediate charge.

Parker initially had former Test batsman Kurtis Patterson caught behind to end a dangerous 102-run third-wicket stand.

He then removed key man Moises Henriques in his next over, caught at first slip for 49.

Displaying good control the right-arm Parker had 2-12 off seven overs, before eventually ending his first day at the bowling crease with 2-29 off 11.

Parker was given his chance with veteran spinner Jon Holland sidelined with a finger injury.

The Blues' opening pair put on a half-century stand only to lose Nick Larkin (21) and the in-form Daniel Hughes (31) in quick succession.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Seb Gotch helped Victoria maintain their day one momentum with the bat by posting his maiden first-class century.

The 26-year-old played a watchful innings to remain unbeaten on 100 when the declaration came just before lunch at 7-431.

Gotch hits maiden Shield ton against NSW

There was support, too, from opener Travis Dean who struck an equally patient knock of 71, having retired hurt during the opening day's morning session following a blow to the groin.

Steve O'Keefe (2-69) was the pick of the NSW bowlers while Test spinner Nathan Lyon (3-113) was unable to add to his wicket tally.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Peter Nevill (c, wk), Stephen O'Keefe, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher

Victoria XI: Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (c), Will Sutherland, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Wil Parker, Scott Boland