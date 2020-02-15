Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Bulls sniff victory after Tigers top-order collapse

Queensland require six wickets on day three to wrap up an innings victory

AAP

15 February 2020, 07:34 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo