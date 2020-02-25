WA bowlers pounce after Green's unbeaten 158

WA bowlers strike after Green's career-high

Cameron Green's stocks have continued to rise, with the gun youngster hitting an unbeaten 158 in the Marsh Sheffield Shield as Western Australia tightened their grip on Tasmania in Hobart.

The Tigers were 5-188 at stumps on day two in reply to the visitor's first innings of 371, headlined by Green's highest first-class knock.

The 20-year-old, touted as Australia's long-term Test allrounder, resumed on Tuesday on 105 and combined nicely with the tail to frustrate Tasmania in the morning session.

Young gun Green posts career-best with unbeaten 158

He finished with 19 fours and two sixes in the 283-ball innings, his third first-class century of the season.

Green eclipsed his 126 against South Australia and unbeaten 121 against Queensland from earlier this summer and has 617 runs for WA this season at an average of 77.12.

Quicks Joel Paris (2-27) and David Moody (2-55) then did the damage with ball, as the Tigers' shaky batting was again exposed.

Charlie Wakim top-scored with 57 but none of his fellow top-order players capitalised on starts.

Batting at No.6, Test skipper Tim Paine was out for 21 when he skewed an attempted pull shot to mid-off.

Ben McDermott (20 from 78 balls) battened down the hatches and was unbeaten alongside Beau Webster (34 from 46) who mounted a counterattack in the shadow of stumps.

Earlier, Sam Rainbird (5-77) was the pick of the Tigers' quicks after WA resumed the day at 6-291, while Nathan Ellis finished with three scalps on debut.

The Warriors rotated five quicks but as expected didn't call on Green, who is out of action with the ball due to a stress fracture in his back.

Green had brought up his ton late on day one after digging WA out of a spot of bother at 3-43.