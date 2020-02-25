Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

WA bowlers pounce after Green's unbeaten 158

Cameron Green pushed on to reach his highest first-class score before the visiting bowlers reduced Tasmania to x-xx at stumps on day two

AAP

25 February 2020, 06:06 PM AEST

