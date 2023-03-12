WPL 2023

Lanning upstaged as Verma blazes five sixes in rapid chase

Meg Lanning has maintained her lead in the WPL run-scoring charts even while being quite overshadowed by Delhi opening partner Shafali Verma's 28-ball 76no

AAP

12 March 2023, 09:21 AM AEST

