IPL 2023

Warner stranded by horror run out but Delhi laugh last

David Warner was left fuming after being barbecued by teammate Priyam Garg but Delhi's bowlers delivered as they toppled ladder-leading Gujurat in a low-scoring thriller

AAP

3 May 2023, 07:40 AM AEST

