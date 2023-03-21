WPL 2023

Delhi thrash Mumbai to jump to top spot on WPL table

Meg Lanning finished unbeaten as Delhi claimed a significant win in the battle for direct entry to Sunday's WPL final

AAP & cricket.com.au

21 March 2023, 08:24 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo