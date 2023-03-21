Delhi thrash Mumbai to jump to top spot on WPL table

Meg Lanning starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Navi Mumbai to move top of the Women’s Premier League ladder.

Mumbai Indians were restricted to 8-109 in front of a near-30,000 crowd with Marizanne Kapp taking 2-13, Shikha Pandey 2-25 and Australia's Jess Jonassen 2-25.

Capitals knocked off the runs in nine overs, Meg Lanning made an unbeaten 32 off 22 balls but the Australian captain was overshadowed by the brutal hitting of Shafali Verma (33 off 15) and Alice Capsey (38 not out off 17).

"It was a great game, hard to fault much," said Lanning. "Everybody did a role, to chase it down like that was very special."

Earlier in the day, UP Warriorz sealed their spot in the play-offs alongside Delhi and Mumbai with a final-over victory over Gujarat Giants.

Marizanne Kapp starred with the ball // Sportzpics/BCCI

All three teams are in contention for direct entry to Sunday's final, with the final two regular season matches to be played on Tuesday.

Delhi and Mumbai both sit on 10 points, while the Warriorz are in third spot with eight.

Mumbai’s final match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are out of finals contention but are coming off a thumping win over the Giants, while Delhi and the Warriorz go head-to-head in the final game.

The team finishing on top will advance directly to Sunday’s final, while the remaining two sides will play off in Friday’s elimination final.

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy