WPL 2023

Lanning, Jonassen triumph in Aussie WPL battle

Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen both star for Delhi Capitals in their win over the Alyssa Healy-captained UP Warriorz, who were led by Tahlia McGrath's fireworks

AAP

8 March 2023, 07:22 AM AEST

