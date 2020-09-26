Delhi stay unbeaten as Hazlewood makes his IPL debut

Three-time IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings, suffered another heavy defeat and coach Stephen Fleming admitted "all bets are on the table" as they look to respond to a slow start to their Indian Premier League campaign.

Having beaten defending champions Mumbai on the opening night of the tournament, CSK have since been beaten comfortably by Rajasthan and now the Delhi Capitals, who cruised to a 44-run win in Dubai on Friday.

Australian Josh Hazlewood finished with figures of 0-28 from his four overs in his first ever IPL game, but he couldn't prevent Delhi reaching 3-175 from their 20 overs.

Of major concern for the Super Kings has been the performance of star spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who conceded more than 10 runs an over for the third match in a row. The left-armer finished with 0-44 from his four overs against Delhi following spells of 0-40 and 2-42 in his opening two matches.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (64 from 43 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (35 from 27) gave Delhi a rollicking start in Dubai before wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (37no from 25) iced the innings.

Australian Marcus Stoinis finished not out on five from three balls.

Veteran allrounder Shane Watson couldn't get Chennai off to the start they needed, making 14 off 16 balls as South African pair Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as well as Indian spinner Akshar Patel gave little away in the opening power play.

Twelve of the first 18 deliveries of Chennai's run chase were dot balls and when they laboured to 3-47 after 10 overs, the match was all but over.

The result gave Delhi, coached by Australian Ricky Ponting, their second win in the tournament, while Chennai slipped to 1-2.

Chennai have never missed the play-offs in 10 IPL campaigns, reaching the final on eight occasions and winning the title three times.

However, without Indian veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh (who both withdrew from the tournament for personal reasons) as well as Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo (both injured), CSK have been unable to find their groove so far in the tournament.

"We're a bit muddled at the moment," coach Fleming said.

"We're missing some key players, and we're trying to find a balance that allows us to be competitive.

"All bets are on the table at the moment as we try to find a way that we are comfortable with.

"At the moment we're really searching, both as players and as management, to get the combination right. We're too batter-heavy if we play the extra batter and too bowler-heavy if we play the extra bowler.

"We're struggling a little bit to find our momentum but that will come with a bit of time off and experience from these three games."