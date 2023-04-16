IPL 2023

No joy for Warner’s Delhi with fifth consecutive defeat

Delhi Capitals remain winless after five matches this IPL season, with David Warner's side suffering a 23-run loss to RCB

AAP & cricket.com.au

16 April 2023, 07:15 AM AEST

