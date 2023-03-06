WPL 2023

Lanning makes dominant WPL start as Delhi captain

Opener shares a 162-run opening stand with India young gun Shafali Verma as Delhi Capitals got their WPL campaign off to a winning start

AAP

6 March 2023, 07:12 AM AEST

