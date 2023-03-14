WPL 2023

Jonassen guides Delhi home over Perry-inspired RCB

Jess Jonassen again proved the matchwinner for Delhi Capital, striking a commanding unbeaten 29 to see her side home in Mumbai

AAP

14 March 2023, 08:16 AM AEST

