IPL 2023

Warner reaches 6000 IPL runs but Delhi remain winless

David Warner became the first overseas batter to score 6000 IPL runs and briefly wore the orange cap as 2023 top scorer, but Delhi remain winless

AAP

9 April 2023, 08:08 AM AEST

