Warner reaches 6000 IPL runs but Delhi remain winless

David Warner has become the first overseas batter to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League as he briefly grabbed the orange cap as tournament top scorer - yet he reckons he would swap it for a single win for his Delhi Capitals team.

The veteran couldn't have looked more frustrated on Saturday as he compiled another half-century but at too slow a rate to drag Delhi to their first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati.

The captain made 65 off 55 balls, battling on in vain until the penultimate over of the Capitals' underwhelming chase while also receiving practically no backing from his fellow batters, only two of whom reached double figures.

Presented with the orange headwear for moving top of the IPL run scorers' chart with a total of 158 in three matches, Warner shrugged afterwards: "I'll give that back in a heartbeat for a couple of wins."

His Delhi side have lost all three of their matches, this time by the huge margin of 57 runs after Warner's relative sluggishness meant the Capitals were always behind the rate and could only garner 9-142 in response to the Jos Buttler-powered Royals' 4-199.

England captain Buttler's 79 off 51 balls, which had given him the orange cap briefly after they batted first, was in stark contrast to Warner's struggles as he hit seven fours but couldn't clear the ropes, just like the rest of his line-up.

"It is frustrating. I have been hitting a lot of the fielders of late, but I will keep going out there and backing myself," said the 36-year-old Warner, who knows he needs to improve on his strike rate of 117.04 throughout the tournament so far.

Still, though, it proved a landmark day for him as a pull for four off Trent Boult took him past 6000 runs in his 14-year IPL career, his total of 6039 having only ever been bettered by two current Indian stars, Virat Kohli (6727) and Shikhar Dhawan (6370).

"But it's always difficult when we are losing wickets at the other end," conceded Warner.

"When you are chasing 200, you've got to start well in the powerplay and unfortunately, once again we lost early wickets.

"Can't take the credit from how good a bowler Trent Boult is in the powerplay and he bowled extremely well."

The New Zealand paceman struck with two wickets in successive balls in the opening over and ended with figures of 3-29.

"We are professional athletes, and have to go back in the nets," said Warner, as he reflected on his side lying at the bottom of the table.

"It's about executing, and hopefully we can regroup."

Warner is not the only Australian getting a sinking feeling in the IPL with Mumbai Indians' big-money signing Cameron Green missing out again with bat and ball in his second match, scoring 12 off 11 balls and taking 0-20 off three overs in the seven-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings.

Ajinkya Rahane hit the fastest half-century this season off 19 balls to power CSK and leave Mumbai, who rested England pace ace Jofra Archer as a precaution after he complained of pain in his bowling arm, still without a point.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 40 for CSK, eventually took the orange cap back off Warner as he took his tally to 189 runs.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale