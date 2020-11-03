Indian Premier League 2020

Delhi snare second spot as Bangalore also reach finals

Experienced Indian duo Rahane and Dhawan do the business for Ponting's Capitals in comfortable six-wicket win

AAP & Cricket Network

3 November 2020, 07:05 AM AEST

