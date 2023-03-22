WPL 2023

Lanning leads Delhi directly into WPL final

Delhi Capitals have won direct qualification for Sunday's inaugural Women's Premier League final, while UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will meet in the eliminator

22 March 2023, 07:46 AM AEST

