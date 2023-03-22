Lanning leads Delhi directly into WPL final

Australia captain Meg Lanning has steered the Delhi Capitals into the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League in India, leading from the front with a rapid 39 as UP Warriorz were beaten by five wickets.

That condemned Warriorz, skippered by another Australian Alyssa Healy, to Thursday's playoff against Mumbai Indians for the right to face Delhi in Sunday's final.

QUICK SINGLE Harris sends Warriorz into play-offs, eliminates Gardner

Mumbai had beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets earlier in the day, but they did not improve their net run rate (NRR) sufficiently to overtake Capitals, who thus merely needed to beat Warriorz to qualify.

Put in to bat in Mumbai Warriorz made 6-138 in their 20 overs, a hard-hitting unbeaten 32-ball 58 from Tahlia McGrath building on Healy's 34-ball 36.

But the Capitals made reasonably short work of the chase, reaching their target with 13 balls remaining thanks to Lanning's 23-ball 39 and knocks of 34 from both Alice Capsey an Marizanne Kapp.

Meg Lanning led the way with the bat again // Sportzpics/BCCI

Capitals' Jess Jonassen, who took 1-24, said: "For us to finish top of the table is obviously a huge advantage, we get a few days off and get straight through to the final.

"I'm incredibly proud of the girls and how we've come back from a few setbacks. We've bundles of international experience, some incredible talent within the group and a real family atmosphere.

"One job is done, we're through to that final, but one more big game to go."

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy