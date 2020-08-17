Shaheen strike the only light on gloomy day

Burns undone by super Shaheen strike

The second Test in Southampton looks set for a draw after just 10.2 overs were bowled on day four with England still holding nine first-innings wickets in hand.

If it wasn't for Shaheen Shah Afridi's peach to England opener Rory Burns or Mohammad Rizwan's ultra-aggressive start with the bat, day four at the Ageas Bowl would have been a complete write off.

Operating in overcast conditions with a new Dukes ball in his hand after his side had been dismissed, left-armer Shaheen had Burns edging from the first delivery of the innings, but the ball fell just short of Asad Shafiq at second slip.

Three balls later, Shaheen produced a brilliant outswinger that forced Burns to play, edge and be caught by Shafiq.

Shaheen celebrates the wicket of Burns // Getty

It left England 1-0, and despite the ball consistently beating the bat, the hosts survived to be 1-7 at stumps when bad light stopped play and showers led the day to be abandoned.

Rain and bad light has marred the second Test, with no play at all on Saturday to leave Pakistan 9-226 in their first innings having won the toss and elected to bat.

Rizwan, on 60, made his intentions crystal clear from the outset by charging England's greatest bowler James Anderson on the first ball of the day. Rizwan's wild swipe missed Anderson's delivery, but the message was sent and received.

The right-hander did connect against Anderson, hitting a pair of boundaries off the swing bowler before Stuart Broad found a leading edge to end his stay on 72 and Pakistan's innings on 236.

With one day remaining, it would take some funky declarations to get a result in the second Test. With that unlikely, the series is set to be decided in the third Test, which starts on Friday in Southampton.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah