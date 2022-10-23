ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Curran's five helps England scrap past Afghans

Left-armer becomes first Englishman to snare five wickets in a T20I as Jos Buttler's side claim a first-up win in Perth

AAP

23 October 2022, 07:20 AM AEST

